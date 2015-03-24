ESPN Leads Way in 36th Sports Emmy Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the nominees for the 36th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, with ESPN coming in as the most-nominated network with 37 nominations.

NBC with 33 nods, MLB Network with 16 nominations, ESPN2 with 15 noms and Fox with 14 nods rounded out the five most-nominated networks. Fox Sports 1 with 13 and HBO and TNT each with 12 nominations followed closely behind.

NBCUniversal’s various networks pulled in 15 nominations for its coverage of the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi. ESPN2’s E:60 pulled in 7 noms, as did Fox Sports Live and SportsCenter. ABC and ESPN’s coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup came in fifth with six nominations.

Winners will be announced May 5 at the Sports Emmy Awards ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. The full list of nominations can be found here.