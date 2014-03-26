ESPN Leads 35th Sports Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 35th Annual Sports Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday, with ESPN leading the pack as the most-nominated network with 30 nods.

Among the networks, Fox was second with 18 nods, with HBO third with 15 nods. NBC and NBCSN each garnered 14 nominations to round out the top five. Other networks receiving multiple nominations included MLB Network (13), CBS (11), NFL Network (10) and TNT (9).

HBO's 24/7 documentary series was the most-nominated program with seven, followed by ESPN's newsmag E: 60 (6) and NASCAR on Fox (5). ESPN's SportsCenter and NBCSN's coverage of the 34th America's Cup each garnered four nominations.

The winners will be announced during the May 6 ceremony at New York's Frederick P. Rose Hall in Jazz at Lincoln Center. The full list of nominations can be seen here.