ESPN Launching 24/7 Mobile Network

ESPN and MobiTV are launching ESPN Mobile TV, a 24/7 mobile television channel for wireless devices. The new channel will feature predominantly live events and breaking sports news, as well as made-for-mobile programming and commentary.

“Adding ESPN Mobile TV to the MobiTV lineup is a great example of ESPN’s multiplatform approach to give fans the unmatched live programming and can’t-miss highlights they want, anytime and anywhere,” said Matt Murphy, senior vice president of digital video distribution at ESPN, in a statement. “As a leader in developing and delivering sports content across both traditional and digital mediums, we’re confident that the continued growth of ESPN Mobile TV will help satiate sports fans’ growing appetite for timely and relevant mobile content.”

Among the first live programming to be featured on the channel: 50 hours of coverage from the Australian Open Tennis Championships; four National Basketball Association games, including the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the San Antonio Spurs Jan. 23; college basketball; Winter X Games; and Major League Soccer.