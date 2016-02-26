ESPN Launches App for Fantasy Baseball

ESPN says it launched a new ESPN Fantasy Baseball app designed to make playing faster and easier.

The app is available for free for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Fans can use the app to create leagues, create teams, draft, trade and manage multiple team rosters with a swipe across the stream.

The app also delivers live scores, team alerts, new columns and videos from ESPN’s fantasy baseball analysts.

“We’ve been working hard to create apps that provide full and complete fantasy sports experiences that fans can enjoy anytime, anywhere, and the new ESPN Fantasy Baseball app does just that,” said George Leimer, VP, ESPN digital product management. “Fantasy baseball requires players to manage their teams on a daily basis, and our new baseball app makes it easier than ever to keep up with everything no matter where you are.”