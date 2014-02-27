ESPN Launches 15 Digital College Conference Channels

On Thursday ESPN will launch 15 college-conference dedicated digital channels on WatchESPN.

The 15 branded destinations, which will aggregate programming from ESPN's family of networks, will be able to be streamed on televisions through WatchESPN via Apple TV and Roku.

The conferences that will be getting their own digital channel are: ACC, America East, Atlantic Sun, Big South, Big West, Horizon, Mid-American, Metro Atlantic Athletic, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Southern, Sun Belt and Southland. The HBCUs—Historically Black College and Universities (Mid-Eastern Athletic, Southwestern Athletic and Central Intercollegiate Athletic) will get their own channel as well.

The channels will mostly feature live men's and women's college basketball events, as the run up to the NCAA Basketball Tournament kicks into overdrive with Championship Week on the horizon. They will also feature replays of college football games.

“These new conference channels on WatchESPN will showcase the breadth and depth of our college sports coverage,” said Rosalyn Durant, VP, college sports programming, ESPN. “But most importantly, they will allow us to better serve the fans.”

ESPN is slated to deliver a total of more than 2,000 live men’s and women’s college basketball games through Championship Week across its networks.