ESPN To Kick Off University of Texas Network

ESPN, going deep into the heart of the Lone Star State, will kick off a dedicated University of Texas network next September.

The

24-hour, still unnamed service, will be located in Austin, the result

of a 20-year agreement with the University of Texas, the sports

programmer and multimedia rights-holder IMG College, which negotiated

the deal for the school.

The new network will be made available

to cable, satellite and telecommunications distributors within state,

regional and national markets.

The channel will offer a variety

of content, highlighted by more than 200 exclusive events annually from

numerous sports, original series and studio shows, historical

programming and academic and cultural happenings.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.

