ESPN To Kick Off University of Texas Network
ESPN, going deep into the heart of the Lone Star State, will kick off a dedicated University of Texas network next September.
The
24-hour, still unnamed service, will be located in Austin, the result
of a 20-year agreement with the University of Texas, the sports
programmer and multimedia rights-holder IMG College, which negotiated
the deal for the school.
The new network will be made available
to cable, satellite and telecommunications distributors within state,
regional and national markets.
The channel will offer a variety
of content, highlighted by more than 200 exclusive events annually from
numerous sports, original series and studio shows, historical
programming and academic and cultural happenings.
