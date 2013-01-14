ESPN Keeps Spanish-Language TV Rights for WBC

ESPN will once again broadcast the World Baseball Classic,

although now only in Spanish. The network inked the exclusive Spanish-language

media rights for the tournament's next two installments in 2013 and 2017.





Under the agreement, ESPN Deportes will provide

comprehensive coverage as the Spanish-language home for both events, with live

telecasts of all 39 games beginning with the three opening games on Saturday,

March 2. ESPN will, however, broadcast the games in both Spanish and

English over the radio on ESPN Deportes Radio and ESPN Radio.





ESPN held the exclusive English-language rights for the

tournament's first installment in 2006 and joint rights with MLB Network in

2009. It surrendered full broadcast rights to MLBNetwork for the next two tournaments in 2013 and 2017.





"We have been the Spanish-language home of the World

Baseball Classic since it started in 2006, and we are thrilled to be once again

work with World Baseball Classic Inc. to continue bringing coverage of the event,"

said Lino Garcia, GM of ESPN Deportes. "Baseball is one of the most

followed sports among the U.S. Hispanic market and the success of the 2006 and

2009 tournaments on ESPN Deportes proved this is a must-see event for these

emerging, passionate fans. In addition, our coverage across ESPN Audio

strengthens our extensive baseball content for our listeners on both ESPN Radio

and ESPN Deportes."





The 2013 WBC will take place from March 2-19 and will

feature an expanded 28-team field. The WBC was created in 2005 in response to

the International Olympic Committee's decision to remove baseball from the list

of Summer Olympic events. It is sanctioned by International Baseball Federation

and is organized partly by the MLB and MLBPA.

