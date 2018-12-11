ESPN Keeps Mendoza on Roster of Baseball Analysts

ESPN said it signed a trailblazing analyst Jessica Mendoza to a new multi-year contract extension.

Mendoza in 2015 became the first woman to serve as a national television analyst for Major League Baseball games.

An Olympic Gold medal winning softball player, Mendoza will continue to contribute analysis to Sunday Night Baseball, alongside Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney. Additionally, Mendoza will appear on ESPN’s MLB studio show Baseball Tonight, plus appear more regularly on SportsCenter and Get Up!.

She will also be a lead analyst for ESPN’s NCAA Women’s College World Series Coverage.

“Jessica’s preparation, expertise and work ethic are among the many attributes that make us proud to have this trailblazer with us for years to come,” said Mark Gross, ESPN senior VP, production and remote events. "She forms tremendous relationships in the sport with executives, managers and players and those connections help inform our telecasts and make them better. Her passion for the sport is contagious.”