ESPN Joins Magna Effort to Automate Buying

ESPN says it is joining the Magna Consortium, a group

looking to test technology to increase the efficiency and automation in media

transactions.

"Given the dynamic nature of live sports programming, these

new models have the potential to increase our efficiency and campaign

effectiveness across all platforms," Eric Johnson, executive VP of multimedia

sales at ESPN, said in a statement. "Ultimately this will allow our teams to

spend less time on nominal tasks and more time on creativity and activation,

thereby further enhancing our premium sales proposition and client service."

Other members of the consortium, announced by Magna, a part

of Interpublic Group's Mediabrands unit, are A+E Networks, Cablevision, Tribune

Co., AOL, and Clear Channel Media.

"Magna and IPG

Mediabrands are committed to automation and to expanding the pipeline of

available inventory that can be planned and purchased through automated means,"

said Tim Spengler, Magna's Worldwide CEO. "As the industry's premier source for

premium sports content, ESPN's commitment is crucial to the advancement of our

automation agenda, and we are thrilled that they have joined our cause."