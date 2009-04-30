ESPN Joins Brazilian HD Carnival

ESPN has launched it first ESPN-branded HD service in Brazil, ESPN HD Brazil, which is also the first 24/7 all-sports HD network in the country.

ESPN HD Brazil, which includes live coverage of major sporting events such as the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Cup, the Spanish League, the Italian League and MLS, as well the NBA, NFL, MLB, X Games and an international version of SportsCenter, is one of 10 new HD channels launched in Brazil by satellite operator Sky.

"The launch of ESPN HD Brazil reinforces our commitment to provide fans the best quality sports programming," said ESPN International EVP and managing director Russell Wolff in a statement. "We launched our first HD service outside the U.S. last June in Australia and are now are pleased to offer fans in Brazil that same experience."

The rest of the ten-channel HD package from Sky includes Discovery Theater HD, Fox-NatGeo HD, MGM HD, TNT HD, Voom HD, Space HD, HBO HD, HBO and the adult channel SexZone HD. Seven of these channels are original programming in Brazil, have different programming than the corresponding standard-definition channels, and will only be available through Sky.