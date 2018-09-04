ESPN Integrating eBay Shopping into Website

ESPN said that it will be collaborating more closely with eBay to bring product to fans using ESPN.com on the web and on mobile devices.

eBay is the exclusive provider of sports equipment, fashion apparel, memorabilia and collectables on ESPN.com

The move comes as the football season starts and fans will be able to shop items while streaming Thursday night games on Amazon.

“There are few things people are more passionate about than sports, and the apparel, memorabilia and collectibles associated with our favorite athletes and teams have become an important part of sports fandom,” said Suzy Deering, chief marketing officer of eBay Americas. “ESPN and eBay are connecting the world’s largest sports community with the greatest collection of related inventory to deliver shopping experiences when fans are most engaged. Whether it’s immediately following the big game, or when a sports legend is in the headlines, we’ll help fans immediately shop the moment.”

eBay items will be presented in contextually integrated shopping modules, Items such as licensed fan apparel of the teams they care most about will be show to fans on ESPN.com web and mobile web, allowing them to easily find officially licensed products from their favorite sports while following their favorite athlete or team.

“ESPN and eBay have had a long-standing relationship that has continually brought together the best of both brands,” said Ed Erhardt, president, ESPN global sales & marketing. “By leveraging data-driven ad solutions, we are now able to better serve and celebrate our fans with a shopping experience that is relevant and personal to them.”