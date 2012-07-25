ESPN Inks Six Play-by-Play Callers to New Deals

ESPN handed out multiyear extensions to

Mark Jones, Sean McDonough, Brad Nessler, Dave Pasch, Joe Tessitore and Bob Wischusen on Wednesday, as the network continues to ink its on-air talent to new deals.

Jones, McDonough, Nessler, Pasch and Wischusen will continue to call men's and women's college basketball. Jones will also continue to call NBA games and McDonough will keep his perch as play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Baseball. Nessler, one of ESPN's lead college football announcers, will continue with the ESPN Saturday Primetime slate. Tessitore, who is the new host of the net's studio show College Football Live, continues his role as a commentator for ESPN's boxing slate, Friday Night Fights.

"These top announcers are recognized for their distinguished voices and ability to describe the action from many sports in a way fans appreciate," said Mark Gross, ESPN senior VP and executive producer, production.