ESPN Inks Breen to Long-Term Deal on Eve of NBA Finals

Mike Breen, voice of the NBA finals, has signed a long-term deal with ESPN. Breen joined ESPN in 2003 and began calling the finals in 2006. He is entering his 11th season as the voice of the NBA finals, which ESPN says is the most ever for a play-by-play commentator.

Terms of the deal were not shared. Breen will continue to be play-caller for the NBA finals on ABC and the conference finals on ESPN, while handling a package of NBA regular-season games, including NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC, and key playoff games.

“Mike is a second-to-none talent whose passion for storytelling, depth of basketball knowledge and distinctive style is a difference-maker for ESPN,” said John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP of production and programming. “His class and professionalism has earned him the universal respect of his peers and has made him synonymous with the NBA Finals. Mike’s excellence makes his team better and enhances the overall quality of our NBA coverage. We couldn’t be happier that Mike will continue his incredible run with ESPN for many years to come.”

The finals air on ABC starting June 2 at 9 p.m. ET. Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, and reporter Doris Burke, will staff the telecast.

"With all due respect to Mr. Gehrig, I think I'm the luckiest man on the face of the earth,” said Breen. “To be able to work for ESPN with so many talented people, and broadcast the game I have loved since I was a boy, it really is a dream come true. I am fortunate to be a part of an amazing broadcast and production team with Jeff, Mark, Doris and many more, and I can't wait for the 2016 NBA Finals to start.”