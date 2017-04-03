ESPN Hits Ratings Home Run With MLB Opening Day Telecast

ESPN’s St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball game Sunday was the most live viewed and streamed opening night ever, the network said Monday.

The game, in which the Cardinals defeated the defending World Series champions, drew 3.6 million viewers, up 25% from last year’s New York Mets-Kansas City Royals opening day telecast. With live streaming adding in, the game drew 3.7 million viewers, according to ESPN.

The game also drew more than 1.7 million Twitter and Facebook interactions, topping all live sports programs for the evening, said Nielsen.



This article was originally published on Multichannel.com.