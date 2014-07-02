ESPN Hires Shane Battier As College Basketball Analyst

Recently retired NBA player Shane Battier has agreed to a multiyear deal with ESPN to serve as an analyst for its men’s college basketball coverage.

Battier, who starred for four years at Duke University – leading the Blue Devils to the 2001 National Championship – will primarily serve as a studio analyst but will work certain games as well. Battier was part of ESPN’s 2013 NBA Draft coverage, interviewing the draftees after they came down from the podium.

The move will rejoin Battier with his Duke running mate Jay Williams, who also serves as a college basketball analyst.

“Shane’s championship caliber of play at every level of the game adds a distinctive element to our college basketball coverage,” said Mark Gross, senior VP production & remote events. “His passion for – and extensive knowledge of – the game enhances our deep roster of talented analysts.”

Aside from his college success, Battier played for three teams during a 13-year NBA career, winning back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat. He played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets as well.