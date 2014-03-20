ESPN Hires Former Bucs GM Mark Dominik

ESPN has hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive Mark Dominik as an NFL Front Office Insider.

Dominik will mostly be part of the net's afternoon studio show NFL Insiders, as well as contribute to NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and ESPN Insider on ESPN.com. He is expected to make his debut on Thursday, March 27.

“Mark has almost two decades of experience moving up the ranks in an NFL organization, so he’s well-versed in scouting, free agency, player development and so many of the issues we delve into each day on NFL Insiders,” said Seth Markman, senior coordinating producer for ESPN’s NFL studio shows. “He adds another credible voice to our team and will make us even better.”

Dominik was the Bucs general manager from 2009-13 and spent 19 years total with the organization.