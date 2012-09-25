ESPN Has Most-Viewed 'SportsCenter' Following Controversial 'MNF' Game
Following its coverage of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks Monday Night Football contest, which featured a controversial ending, ESPN's 90-minute postgame edition of SportsCenter drew 6.5 million viewers, making it the most-viewed on record (airing 20 minutes or longer).
The previous record for SportsCenter (5.9 million viewers) also followed a MNF game (Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14, 2011). The postgame SportsCenter also drew a 5.2 HH rating, the second-highest in that measurement.
The game ended on a controversial ruling from the "replacement" referees -- the NFL is stuck in a labor dispute with the regular refs, locking them out -- which awarded the Seattle Seahawks a last-second come-from-behind victory. The outcome of the game was decried as a "disgrace" from sports TV personalities.
The game itself averaged 16.2 million viewers, the third largest audience among viewers for any program on cable television in 2012, according to Nielsen.
