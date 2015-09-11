ESPN, Food Most Important Networks to Cord-Cutters

ESPN and Food Network are the most important networks to cable subscribers identified as potential cord cutters, according to a new survey.

Beta Research, which frequently polls cable subscribers, found that 34% of adults were potential cord cutters because they said they were extremely or very interested in dropping cable from their cable TV provider and watching only the TV programming available on computers and tablets.

Among those consumers, 61% of the men surveyed said ESPN was the most important network to them. ESPN was followed by FX with 59%, Discovery Channel and Comedy Central with 57% and History with 56%.

Among female potential cord cutters, Food Network was tops, at 65%, followed by ABC Family with 63%, FX at 61%, and Discovery and Lifetime at 56%.

Among all cable subscribers, ESPN was seen as having the highest value at $1.61 per month. AMC was next at $1.51, followed by Food Network at $1.48, History at $1.46, Disney Channel at $1.45 and Fox Sports 1 at $1.44.

Among networks with less distribution, the top network in perceived value was Disney Junior at $1.66, followed by Golf Channel at $1.59, ESPN at $1.57 and Investigation Discovery at $1.56.

Beta Research conducted its survey online in June and measured 46 basic cable networks. Its sample included 1,252 cable subscribers, including 1,149 adults and 103 teens.