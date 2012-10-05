ESPN to Follow U of Kentucky's Basketball Team for New Series
ESPN will follow the University of Kentucky's men's
basketball team for a new docuseries, All-Access Kentucky.
The first of three 30-minute episodes will debut Oct. 17 at
7 p.m. Additional episodes will be announced later.
The series will profile the National Champion Kentucky
Wildcats as they prepare to defend their title, despite not returning any
starters from last year's squad.
"Our mission at ESPN is always to serve sports fans and
with many new players on the Wildcats this year, there is enormous interest
surrounding this team," said Norby Williamson, ESPN's executive VP of
programming and acquisitions. "All-Access Kentucky gives
us an opportunity to deliver something entertaining and unique that helps bring
fans closer to a sport they love."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.