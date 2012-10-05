ESPN to Follow U of Kentucky's Basketball Team for New Series

ESPN will follow the University of Kentucky's men's

basketball team for a new docuseries, All-Access Kentucky.





The first of three 30-minute episodes will debut Oct. 17 at

7 p.m. Additional episodes will be announced later.





The series will profile the National Champion Kentucky

Wildcats as they prepare to defend their title, despite not returning any

starters from last year's squad.





"Our mission at ESPN is always to serve sports fans and

with many new players on the Wildcats this year, there is enormous interest

surrounding this team," said Norby Williamson, ESPN's executive VP of

programming and acquisitions. "All-Access Kentucky gives

us an opportunity to deliver something entertaining and unique that helps bring

fans closer to a sport they love."