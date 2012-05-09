ESPN Extends Multiplatform Deal With ACC Through 2026-27

ESPN

has extended its agreement with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

through the 2026-27 season, the network announced Wednesday.

In

July 2010, the two parties struck a 12-year deal for the Worldwide

Leader to carry the conference's basketball and football games.

The new agreement tacks on an additional four years and adds more

sponsorship rights, men's basketball and football games, as well as

Olympic sports competitions.

ESPN

acquires title sponsorship rights for the first time beyond football,

including the Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments; the Men's

tournament has never been sponsored in its 59-year existence.

The

new deal also covers the increased amount of conference games in both

football and basketball; beginning with the 2012-13 season, Pittsburgh

and Syracuse University join the conference. ESPN gains the right to

televise three Friday ACC football contests annually, which will include a

standing commitment from Boston College and Syracuse to each host one

game as well as an afternoon or evening game on Thanksgiving Friday.

ESPN

has been televising ACC content since 1979 and holds the exclusive

rights to every conference-controlled football and men's basketball

game, plus women's basketball and Olympic sports matchups, and all ACC

championship events.

John

Skipper, president, ESPN and co-chair, Disney Media Networks, said,

"This expansion and extension of our exclusive agreement brings

tremendous value to our company and to ACC fans everywhere. We look

forward to showcasing this premier conference across all platforms

through 2027."

"We

are excited to have further enhanced our partnership with ESPN through

the extension of our multimedia contract," said ACC Commissioner John

Swofford.

The

deal covers all of the ESPN's various platforms, including ESPN, ESPN

on ABC, ESPN2, WatchESPN.com, ESPNU, ESPN3, ESPN 3D, ESPN Mobile TV,

ESPN GamePlan, ESPN FULL COURT, ESPN Buzzer Beater/Goal Line, ESPN

International, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Classic and ESPN.com.