ESPN Extends Jay Bilas Through 2023

A day after locking up its most prominent college basketball analyst in Dick Vitale, ESPN has extended another important figure from its college basketball coverage.

Jay Bilas has agreed to a new contract through the 2022-23 season, adding the network’s primetime Saturday games to his role on College GameDay. The morning pregame show, like the college football version, originates from the site of that night’s primetime game.

Bilas will continue to be a part of ESPN’s NBA Draft night coverage as well.

“Jay Bilas is a tremendous contributor to ESPN in so many ways, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with him,” said John Wildhack, ESPN’s executive VP of production and programming. “He is among a small group of commentators who transcend genres based on his ability to inform and educate sports fans, break down game action and articulate how and why things happen in college basketball and the sports world at large.”