ESPN Extends Dick Vitale Through 2016-17

Dick Vitale will be staying at ESPN a little longer, as the longtime college basketball analyst has reached a contract extension through 2016-17.

Vitale will continue in his role as the network’s top college basketball analyst.

“Dick is the ultimate ambassador who has always recognized the importance of both educating and entertaining the audience,” said John Wildhack, ESPN’s executive VP of production and programming. “He puts his heart and soul into everything he does – his work, his life, his family – and we are all better for it. We are thrilled to have his unmistakable presence on ESPN for years to come.”

Vitale has been with ESPN since the 1979-80 season.