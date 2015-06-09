ESPN Extends Dick Vitale’s Contract

ESPN has extended the contract of longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale through 2017-18.

The agreement adds another season to Vitale’s previous extension. The 2017-18 season will mark the 39th on ESPN for Vitale, who started with the company in its first year (1979-80).

“Dick continues to connect with fans by demonstrating an incredibly successful combination of exuberance for and knowledge of the game he loves,” said John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP of production and programming. “He is a one-of-a-kind personality and the passion he brings to everything he is involved with continues to have an enormous impact.”