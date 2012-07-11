ESPN Extends Deals With Four NFL Experts
ESPN has signed four of its prominent NFL talent to new
deals, reaching extensions with Adam Schefter, John Clayton, Ed Werder and Mel
Kiper.
Schefter has been with ESPN since 2009, and serves as the network's leading NFL
insider. He frequently appears on Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night
Countdown, SportsCenter and NFL Live. Clayton has been with the
network since 1995, and has been ESPN's senior NFL writer and commentator, also
contributing to SportsCenter and NFL Live. Werder has been ESPN's
Dallas-based bureau reporter since 1998. Werder's new deal will expand his role
beyond on-air reporting to include an insider role. Kiper has served as the
network's lead NFL draft analyst since 1984.
"Adam, John, Mel and Ed are at the forefront of how we cover the NFL every
day of the year across multiple networks and platforms," said Mark
Gross, ESPN's senior VP and executive producer, production. "Their
knowledge and expertise is a big reason why fans turn to ESPN, and these new
deals ensure that fans can look forward to seeing and hearing much more from them
in the years ahead."
It's been a busy few months for The Worldwide Leader; the network inked Stuart
Scott to a multiyear extension on Monday and has seen the departures of Erin
Andrews and Michelle Beadle in recent months.
