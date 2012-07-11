ESPN Extends Deals With Four NFL Experts

ESPN has signed four of its prominent NFL talent to new

deals, reaching extensions with Adam Schefter, John Clayton, Ed Werder and Mel

Kiper.





Schefter has been with ESPN since 2009, and serves as the network's leading NFL

insider. He frequently appears on Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night

Countdown, SportsCenter and NFL Live. Clayton has been with the

network since 1995, and has been ESPN's senior NFL writer and commentator, also

contributing to SportsCenter and NFL Live. Werder has been ESPN's

Dallas-based bureau reporter since 1998. Werder's new deal will expand his role

beyond on-air reporting to include an insider role. Kiper has served as the

network's lead NFL draft analyst since 1984.





"Adam, John, Mel and Ed are at the forefront of how we cover the NFL every

day of the year across multiple networks and platforms," said Mark

Gross, ESPN's senior VP and executive producer, production. "Their

knowledge and expertise is a big reason why fans turn to ESPN, and these new

deals ensure that fans can look forward to seeing and hearing much more from them

in the years ahead."





It's been a busy few months for The Worldwide Leader; the network inked Stuart

Scott to a multiyear extension on Monday and has seen the departures of Erin

Andrews and Michelle Beadle in recent months.



