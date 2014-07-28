ESPN Extends Deal With Pro Football Hall of Fame

ESPN has extended its deal with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to air its annual enshrinement ceremony.

The seven-year extension carries through 2020. ESPN has aired the ceremony since 1995.

This year's Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will be held Satuday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is a signature event that honors the sport’s all-time greats and each year helps officially kick off the start of the new season,” said Burke Magnus, senior VP, programming acquisitions. “ESPN has a proud history of presenting this celebration of the game of football and we are thrilled to extend our relationship with the Hall of Fame with this new long-term agreement.”