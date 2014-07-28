Trending

ESPN Extends Deal With Pro Football Hall of Fame

By

ESPN has extended its deal with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to air its annual enshrinement ceremony.

The seven-year extension carries through 2020. ESPN has aired the ceremony since 1995.

This year's Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will be held Satuday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is a signature event that honors the sport’s all-time greats and each year helps officially kick off the start of the new season,” said Burke Magnus, senior VP, programming acquisitions. “ESPN has a proud history of presenting this celebration of the game of football and we are thrilled to extend our relationship with the Hall of Fame with this new long-term agreement.” 