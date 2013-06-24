ESPN Extends Deal With the PBA

ESPN has agreed to a new five-year rights deal with the Professional

Bowlers Association.





The new agreement begins with the 2013 World Series of

Bowling on Dec. 1, 2013, and will see ESPN's coverage increase from 25.2 hours

to 36 hours per year. The new pact follows a successful inaugural season of the

PBA League, which begins is sophomore campaign in January.





"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing

relationship with the PBA, which dates back to 1979, ESPN's inaugural year.

Bowling makes for compelling television, and with last year's addition of the

PBA League, it has the potential for appealing to a broader audience,"

said Jason Bernstein, ESPN senior director, programming.





ESPN has televised the PBA since 1979.