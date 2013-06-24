ESPN Extends Deal With the PBA
ESPN has agreed to a new five-year rights deal with the Professional
Bowlers Association.
The new agreement begins with the 2013 World Series of
Bowling on Dec. 1, 2013, and will see ESPN's coverage increase from 25.2 hours
to 36 hours per year. The new pact follows a successful inaugural season of the
PBA League, which begins is sophomore campaign in January.
"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing
relationship with the PBA, which dates back to 1979, ESPN's inaugural year.
Bowling makes for compelling television, and with last year's addition of the
PBA League, it has the potential for appealing to a broader audience,"
said Jason Bernstein, ESPN senior director, programming.
ESPN has televised the PBA since 1979.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.