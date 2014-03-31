ESPN Expands Jessica Mendoza’s Role

ESPN is adding a softball player to its baseball coverage this season.

The network said Monday that it is expanding Jessica Mendoza’s role to include a position on Baseball Tonight and certain appearances in the broadcast booth. Mendoza will typically appear on the Monday editions of Baseball Tonight.

In addition, Mendoza will work in the booth for certain ESPN telecasts, starting with Monday night’s broadcast of the Seattle Mariners at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Mendoza is a U.S. Olympic Gold and Silver medalist as a member of the U.S. Women’s National team from 2001-10.

She joined ESPN as a college softball analyst in 2007 and she will continue to serve as a lead analyst for ESPN’s growing college softball coverage this season. Additionally, Mendoza has contributed to ESPN’s College World Series coverage since 2012.