ESPN Expanding 'College GameDay' to Three Hours

ESPN announced Tuesday that it will expand its Saturday college football pregame show College GameDay to three hours. The show will air Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon ET.

The previous two-hour version began at 10 a.m. Chris Fowler will host the new 9 a.m. hour, with certain segments anchored by Samantha Ponder. GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will appear during the new early hour as well.

"Anytime there is an increased appetite for college football, that's a good thing for us," said Lee Fitting, ESPN's senior coordinating producer. "Fans tell us they can't get enough GameDay, well, four hours in Week 1 should help them out. And now, with all three hours on ESPN for the remainder of the season, they never need to touch the remote."

ESPN also announced that the Aug. 31 season debut of College GameDay will expand to four hours.

Last year, ESPN did the same thing with its NFL pregame show, Sunday NFL Countdown.