ESPN Draws 10.8 Million for USA-Germany World Cup Match

Despite airing during most Americans’ work day, Thursday's afternoon World Cup match between Team USA and Germany drew ESPN’s second-largest audience for a men’s soccer game with 10.8 million, according to Nielsen.



The Americans’ three World Cup group stage matches gave ESPN its three best telecasts for men’s soccer, as well as the most-watched soccer game in U.S. history for the June 22 match against Portugal.



Even though the Americans lost to Germany, they managed to get out of the “group of death” and have a Round of 16 date with Belgium at 4 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.



Spanish-language broadcaster Univision added some 3.4 million U.S. viewers to push the total U.S. audience to over 14 million.



The day set a record for digital consumption, with WatchESPN drawing 3.2 million unique viewers and 1.7 million for Univision’s digital coverage

