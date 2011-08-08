ESPN to Double 3D College Football Coverage

ESPN 3D will double its coverage of college football in 3D this season, with plans to air 20 regular-season games along with the Allstate BCS National Championship and five postseason bowl games.

The two games will air over a five day period over the Labor Day weekend, with UNLV vs. Wisconsin on Thursday evening, Sept. 1st and then with Miami at Maryland on Monday evening, Sept. 5th.

ESPN 3D will also air the Dr Pepper ACC Championship game, slated for Saturday December 3rd, Allstate BCS National Championship Game on Monday, January 9th and five additional bowl games.

In addition to ESPN 3D, ESPN's 2011 college football season coverage will include over 400 regular- and postseason games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3.com, ESPN Regional Television, ESPN Radio, ESPN Classic, ESPN Mobile TV and ESPN GamePlan.

Sony is an official sponsor of college football on ESPN 3D.