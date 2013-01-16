ESPN Deportes Takes Social Media to TV With '#Redes'
On Monday, Jan. 21, ESPN Deportes will begin airing #Redes, a show that the company is
billing as the first live multiscreen viewing experience for bilingual Hispanic
sports fans.
The hour-long show, which will be sponsored by Bud Light,
gathers content from around the Web and focuses on social conversations about
sports, entertainment, music and pop culture.
"Television consumption continues to evolve and so are our
viewers, especially the new generation of Hispanic sports fans who regularly
interact across social media space while consuming our content," said Lino
Garcia, general manager of ESPN Deportes, in a statement. "We are excited to
offer Bud Light a unique opportunity to connect with the sports fans across TV
and our digital assets with innovative, relevant content."
Topics for the show will be selected by aggregation tools
that monitor rising social trends, tweets, Facebook posts, YouTube videos and
photos. The data and content gathered online will then be part of a variety of
interactive segments.
As the presenting sponsor of #Redes, Bud Light will have branded placements on the set and logo
integrations across the different segments as well as exclusive brand
integrations into the show's mobile and digital offerings, ESPN reports.
#Redes will also
offer an extension of Bud Light's Fan Forum on ESPN's SportsCenter, which
provides a forum where fans can hold online discussions of various subjects.
"Fans are turning toward second-screen experiences to
enhance their sports viewing, and #Redes
will perfectly capture the trends and social conversations that matter to Latino
millennials," added Blaise D'Sylva, VP of media, sports and entertainment
markets at Anheuser-Busch in a statement. "We're also excited to bring the Fan
Forum to ESPN Deportes and provide fans a platform to share their thoughts and
opinions to a national audience."
Sports journalist Carolina GuillÃ©n will work as the lead
host along with cohosts, Alfredo Lomeli and Barak Fever.
