ESPN Deportes Takes Social Media to TV With '#Redes'

On Monday, Jan. 21, ESPN Deportes will begin airing #Redes, a show that the company is

billing as the first live multiscreen viewing experience for bilingual Hispanic

sports fans.





The hour-long show, which will be sponsored by Bud Light,

gathers content from around the Web and focuses on social conversations about

sports, entertainment, music and pop culture.





"Television consumption continues to evolve and so are our

viewers, especially the new generation of Hispanic sports fans who regularly

interact across social media space while consuming our content," said Lino

Garcia, general manager of ESPN Deportes, in a statement. "We are excited to

offer Bud Light a unique opportunity to connect with the sports fans across TV

and our digital assets with innovative, relevant content."





Topics for the show will be selected by aggregation tools

that monitor rising social trends, tweets, Facebook posts, YouTube videos and

photos. The data and content gathered online will then be part of a variety of

interactive segments.





As the presenting sponsor of #Redes, Bud Light will have branded placements on the set and logo

integrations across the different segments as well as exclusive brand

integrations into the show's mobile and digital offerings, ESPN reports.



#Redes will also

offer an extension of Bud Light's Fan Forum on ESPN's SportsCenter, which

provides a forum where fans can hold online discussions of various subjects.





"Fans are turning toward second-screen experiences to

enhance their sports viewing, and #Redes

will perfectly capture the trends and social conversations that matter to Latino

millennials," added Blaise D'Sylva, VP of media, sports and entertainment

markets at Anheuser-Busch in a statement. "We're also excited to bring the Fan

Forum to ESPN Deportes and provide fans a platform to share their thoughts and

opinions to a national audience."





Sports journalist Carolina GuillÃ©n will work as the lead

host along with cohosts, Alfredo Lomeli and Barak Fever.