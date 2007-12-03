ESPN Deportes Names Director of Marketing

Maribel Viteri, multicultural-marketing manager for beer, wine and spirits company Diageo, joined Spanish-language ESPN Deportes as director of marketing.

Viteri will oversee consumer and trade marketing for ESPN Deportes platforms, including radio and the Internet, and develop and produce on-air and off-air marketing. She will be based in New York.

At Diageo, she headed up responsible drinking campaigns for Johnnie Walker and one aimed at facilitating home-ownership opportunities for Hispanics and featuring Cristina Saralegui.