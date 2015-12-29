ESPN Deportes to Carry Super Bowl 50

ESPN Deportes has made a deal with CBS and the NFL that will let it carry the Spanish-language telecast of Super Bowl 50.

Its the first time ESPN Deportes has carried the championship game, annually the most watched event on television. ESPN Deportes carries Monday Night Football in Spanish.

"As the broadcaster of Super Bowl 50, it was a priority for us to find a Spanish-language partner to televise this historic broadcast and reach the NFL’s Hispanic fan base,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. “The ESPN Deportes presentation of Super Bowl 50 will be a great complement to our broadcast on CBS.”

NBC Universo carried Super Bowl XLIX in Spanish. NBC broadcast the game in Engilsh.

ESPN Deportes' coverage of the Feb. 7 game will be led on-air by play-by-play man Alvaro Martin, former NFL kicker Raul Allegre and sideline reporter John Sutcliffe.

“Super Bowl 50 is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and this agreement with CBS and the NFL presents a unique opportunity for ESPN to further connect with the growing U.S. Hispanic NFL fan base,” said Freddy Rolon, VPof ESPN Deportes programming and business initiatives. “The Super Bowl’s golden anniversary is a great addition to our diverse portfolio of events for 2016.”

ESPN Deportes will have week-long coverage leading up to the Super Bowl beginning Monday, Feb. 1. The coverage will include a 90-minute pregame show and post-game programing.

ESPN Deportes Radio will broadcast the Super Bowl for a third stright year under a separate agreement with the league.