ESPN Deportes to Broadcast Winter-League Baseball

As Major League Baseball gears up for the Fall Classic, ESPN Deportes is gearing up for winter. The network will broadcast more than 60 winter-league games from the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Venezuela.

Coverage kicks off with the Venezuelan League Oct. 17, with Dominican and Mexican league coverage kicking off Nov. 4 and 7, respectively.

ESPN Deportes will broadcast the playoffs and championship games from all three leagues in January.

The winter-baseball programming will be promoted across all of ESPN’s platforms, including on ESPN, ESPN.com and all ESPN Deportes properties.

All told, ESPN Deportes will air more than 200 hours of baseball programming this winter.