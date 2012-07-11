ESPN to Cover Freeh's Penn State Report Thursday

ESPN will carry Thursday's press conference with Judge Louis Freeh about his report on "the investigation into the facts and circumstances of the actions of [Penn State] surrounding the child abuse committed" by Jerry Sandusky.

Coverage from Philadelphia will begin with the 9 a.m. ET SportsCenter, with reporter Jeremy Schaap on site. The Freeh Report is scheduled to be released at that time. At 10 a.m., SportsCenter will air the Freeh press conference, which will also be shown on ESPNU and ESPN3. ESPN.com will also provide coverage.

ESPN's weekday investigative series, Outside the Lines, will devote its entire show the Freeh Report on Thursday as well.