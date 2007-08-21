ESPN Buys Rugby Site Scrum.com

ESPN extended its online presence in international sports with the purchase of rugby news site Scrum.com from Scrum Ltd.

The sports network already runs soccer site ESPNsoccernet.com and cricket-news site Cricinfo, which it bought in June.

ESPN has rights to various rugby tournaments, including the Heineken Cup through 2010 in Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and North Africa, and the IRB Rugby World Cup in 2007 and 2011 in Latin America.