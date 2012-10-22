ESPN and FIBA Sign Multiyear Rights Agreement

ESPN announced Monday that it has signed a multiyear,

multiplatform rights agreement with FIBA, the world's governing body for

basketball, that will see over 400 games covering six tournaments across ESPN

networks from 2013-2015.

The agreement covers the FIBA Americas Championships (2013,

2015), the EuroBaskets (2013, 2015), the FIBA Basketball World Cup (2014) and

the FIBA World Championship for Women (2014). The Basketball World Cup was

previously called the FIBA World Championships, but is being rebranded to

improve popularity.

ESPN rights include both English and Spanish, extending

throughout the U.S. and its territories, excluding Puerto Rico. All Team USA

and Gold Medal Games will air live on ESPN or ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. ESPN

has previously aired the FIBA Americas Championships and EuroBaskets in 2009

and 2011 and the FIBA World Championships in 2010.

"ESPN's commitment to International basketball

continues to intensify as the sport's global popularity soars," said Leah

LaPlaca, VP, programming and acquisitions. "This agreement expands our

year-round basketball presence while serving the passionate and growing

Spanish-speaking audience in the US."