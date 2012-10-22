ESPN and FIBA Sign Multiyear Rights Agreement
ESPN announced Monday that it has signed a multiyear,
multiplatform rights agreement with FIBA, the world's governing body for
basketball, that will see over 400 games covering six tournaments across ESPN
networks from 2013-2015.
The agreement covers the FIBA Americas Championships (2013,
2015), the EuroBaskets (2013, 2015), the FIBA Basketball World Cup (2014) and
the FIBA World Championship for Women (2014). The Basketball World Cup was
previously called the FIBA World Championships, but is being rebranded to
improve popularity.
ESPN rights include both English and Spanish, extending
throughout the U.S. and its territories, excluding Puerto Rico. All Team USA
and Gold Medal Games will air live on ESPN or ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. ESPN
has previously aired the FIBA Americas Championships and EuroBaskets in 2009
and 2011 and the FIBA World Championships in 2010.
"ESPN's commitment to International basketball
continues to intensify as the sport's global popularity soars," said Leah
LaPlaca, VP, programming and acquisitions. "This agreement expands our
year-round basketball presence while serving the passionate and growing
Spanish-speaking audience in the US."
