ESPN, Amazon, Netflix Take Home Oscars

Lost amid Sunday night’s Academy Awards "Best Picture" anouncement debacle were Oscar wins for cable and online streaming services.

ESPN took home its first Oscar in the best documentary category with its documentary series O.J. Simpson: Made In America. The five-part, eight-hour series—which was screened at festivals and in New York and Los Angeles to qualify for the Oscar—beat out a field that included Netflix’s criminal justice-themed documentary 13th.

"I am so proud that 'Academy Award-winning' is now the latest accolade for ESPN Films," said ESPN president John Skipper in a statement. "The breadth of the O.J. Simpson story captured by this film is astounding, and even those who thought they were familiar with this saga learned something new."



