ESPN to Air Vasyl Lomachenko, Terence Crawford Boxing Matches

ESPN in August will air live boxing matches featuring world champions Vasyl Lomachenko and Terence Crawford, network executives said Friday.

World Boxing Organization junior lightweight champion Lomachenko will defend his title Aug. 5 against Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga on the network. Two weeks later, ESPN on Aug. 19 will televise Terence Crawford's defense of his World Boxing Association junior welterweight title against Julius Indongo, network officials said.

The fights come on the heels of ESPN’s live coverage of theJuly 1 Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn welterweight championship fight.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.