ESPN to Air Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Special

ESPN will shine a spotlight on the Seattle Seahawks’ NFL preseason training camp during a July 29 special, the network said Wednesday.

The SportsCenter Special: Seahawks Training Camp two-hour special will feature live coverage of the Super Bowl champions’ first training camp workout in pads, said network officials. SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne will host the special, which will also feature Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden, studio analyst Darren Woodson and ESPN senior writer John Clayton.

“As popular as NFL games are, we thought it would be really interesting to offer a raw and real look at what a NFL team practice is like, since this is something so few fans get to experience,” said ESPN’s Monday Night Football producer Jay Rothman, who will produce the special. “ESPN is excited to try this for the first time and we’re thrilled the Seahawks are providing this unique access to us as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title.”

(Photo Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

