ESPN to Air Live Coverage of A-Rod's Rehab Assignment

ESPN will provide live coverage of New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez as he begins his rehab assignment on Tuesday.

The network will cut into Rodriguez's at-bats during the 6 p.m. SportsCenter and feature pregame reports including fielding and batting practice. Rodriguez is scheduled to play three innings for the Yankees' minor league affiliate Charlston RiverDogs at 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight commentators Karl Ravech, Curt Schilling and Aaron Boone will provide studio analysis and MLB Insider Pedro Gomez will be reporting live from Charleston, S.C.

Rodriguez is trying to come back from offseason hip surgery, although he could also be facing a 100 game suspension for his connection to a Miami-area Biogenesis clinic that has been the center of a performance-enhancing drug scandal.