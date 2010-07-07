Trending

ESPN To Air LeBron James Special

In what could serve
as a case study on the current state of journalism, ESPN formally announced
that it will air a one-hour special devoted to NBA free agent LeBron James'
decision on where he will play next. The
Decision is set for July 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

According to an ESPN
press release, proceeds from the show will be donated to the Boys & Girls
Club of America.  James' marketing company, LRMR, lined up sponsors
including University of Phoenix, Bing, vitaminwater and McDonald's.

ESPN's Stuart Scott
will host the show, along with Michael Wilbon and Jon Barry.  According to
ESPN, Jim Gray will conduct the first interview with James in which he
announces his decision. 