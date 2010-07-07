ESPN To Air LeBron James Special

In what could serve

as a case study on the current state of journalism, ESPN formally announced

that it will air a one-hour special devoted to NBA free agent LeBron James'

decision on where he will play next. The

Decision is set for July 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

According to an ESPN

press release, proceeds from the show will be donated to the Boys & Girls

Club of America. James' marketing company, LRMR, lined up sponsors

including University of Phoenix, Bing, vitaminwater and McDonald's.

ESPN's Stuart Scott

will host the show, along with Michael Wilbon and Jon Barry. According to

ESPN, Jim Gray will conduct the first interview with James in which he

announces his decision.