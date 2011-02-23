ESPN To Air 3D Masters Coverage

ESPN's television coverage of the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club will include 10 hours of programming in 3D on the ESPN 3D network, with two hours of coverage each day during the tournament's four rounds.

ESPN 3D's live Masters telecasts begin with the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 6, from 3-5 p.m. Eastern Time. Stereoscopic coverage of the action will continue on Thursday and Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday's telecasts between 5-7 p.m.

Last April, the Masters became the first major sporting event produced and broadcast in 3D live internationally on television and the Internet.

In addition to coverage on ESPN 3D, ESPN's multiplatform coverage of the Masters will include four and a half hours per day of first and second-round play on ESPN, ESPN HD and ESPN Deportes on Thursday and Friday. It will also air SportsCenter at the Masters and live coverage of the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, extensive coverage on ESPN.com and a special 43-hour Masters tribute on ESPN Classic.