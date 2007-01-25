ESPN To Air 30,000th Live SportsCenter

ESPN flagship highlight show SportsCenter will celebrate its 30,000th live episode on Sunday, February 11 at 11 p.m. ET.

ESPN anchors Stuart Scott and Steve Levy will host the show, which will weave special retrospective segments into a traditional SportsCenter edition.

Scott and Levy will be joined by current and former SportsCenter anchors including longtime SportsCenter staple and current Outside the Lines host Bob Ley.

The long-running show was the first televised by ESPN on September 7, 1979 and currently airs live at 6 p.m., 11 p.m., 1 a.m. and weekend mornings.

According to ESPN, including re-airs the show is seen by as many as 21 million people each day.

The brand also continues to expand internationally, as ESPN on January 16 launched a SportsCenter in Australia and New Zealand, the 11th international version of the show. International editions are produced in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean and Japanese.

