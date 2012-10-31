ESPN Adds Saunders, Davis as NBA Studio Analysts

ESPN has added Antonio Davis and Flip Saunders as NBA studio analysts, the company announced Wednesday.

Davis, a former player from 1993-2006, will make his debut during the Nov. 8, 9 a.m. ET SportsCenter. Saunders, who coached in the league for 16 seasons, will debut Wednesday on NBA Coast to Coast. Both will appear across SportsCenter, NBA Coast to Coast and NBA Tonight throughout the season.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to share the insights and perspective I gathered during my coaching career with NBA fans," said Saunders. "I admire ESPN's NBA coverage, and I'm glad to be part of the team."

"I'm excited to dive right in at ESPN and lend my insights to the fans and viewers," added Davis. "I'm a big ESPN fan and I love the game of basketball, so this is a great fit for me."

ESPN airs its first NBA games on Friday, with a doubleheader featuring the Miami Heat at New York Knicks, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers at the Los Angeles Lakers.