ESPN Adds Ray Lewis as NFL Analyst

Fresh off his retirement, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker

Ray Lewis has joined ESPN as an NFL analyst. He starts Aug. 1.





Lewis, who retired following the Ravens' victory in Super

Bowl XLVII last month, will report from the site of each week's Monday Night

Football game. He joins Stuart Scott, Trent Dilfer and Steve Young in

providing coverage during the pregame, Monday Night Countdown and

post-game SportsCenter. Lewis will also contribute to Sunday NFL

Countdown, the network's Super Bowl coverage and make a weekly appearance

on ESPN Radio's Mike & Mike in the Morning (which is simulcast on

ESPN2). He will have the opportunity to host specials similar to Jon Gruden's QB

Camp series.





"Ray is a tremendous addition to our NFL roster and he

will have an immediate impact on our coverage," said John Wildhack,

ESPN's executive VP, production. "One of the most accomplished players in

NFL history, fans will be drawn to his knowledge, experience and, of course,

the passion he always exudes for the game."





The future Hall of Famer played for 17 years, all with the

Baltimore Ravens, winning two Super Bowls (XLVII, XXXV). He is also a two-time

NFL defensive player of the year and a 12-time Pro Bowler.



