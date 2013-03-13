ESPN Adds Ray Lewis as NFL Analyst
Fresh off his retirement, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker
Ray Lewis has joined ESPN as an NFL analyst. He starts Aug. 1.
Lewis, who retired following the Ravens' victory in Super
Bowl XLVII last month, will report from the site of each week's Monday Night
Football game. He joins Stuart Scott, Trent Dilfer and Steve Young in
providing coverage during the pregame, Monday Night Countdown and
post-game SportsCenter. Lewis will also contribute to Sunday NFL
Countdown, the network's Super Bowl coverage and make a weekly appearance
on ESPN Radio's Mike & Mike in the Morning (which is simulcast on
ESPN2). He will have the opportunity to host specials similar to Jon Gruden's QB
Camp series.
"Ray is a tremendous addition to our NFL roster and he
will have an immediate impact on our coverage," said John Wildhack,
ESPN's executive VP, production. "One of the most accomplished players in
NFL history, fans will be drawn to his knowledge, experience and, of course,
the passion he always exudes for the game."
The future Hall of Famer played for 17 years, all with the
Baltimore Ravens, winning two Super Bowls (XLVII, XXXV). He is also a two-time
NFL defensive player of the year and a 12-time Pro Bowler.
