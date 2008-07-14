ESPN Adds QB to NFL Primetime
Former National Football League quarterback Trent Dilfer, who recently retired after 14 seasons in the league, joined ESPN's NFL Primetime and the Sunday and Monday editions of SportsCenter as a studio analyst.
Dilfer won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens and spent time with five other teams, including his longest stint -- five seasons -- with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being drafted in 1994.
He will also appear on Monday Night Countdown (ESPN airs Monday Night Football) and ESPN Radio.
