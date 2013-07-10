ESPN Adds Jeff Saturday as NFL Analyst
Recently-retired NFL offensive lineman Jeff Saturday has
joined ESPN as an analyst.
Saturday will appear across NFL Live, SportsCenter
and other ESPN platforms. He debuts next week with three days of appearances
from July 17-19. Saturday appeared as a guest analyst in March.
"Offensive linemen make some of the best analysts
because they understand the nuances of the game and they typically have fun
personalities - Jeff definitely fits this mold," said senior coordinating
producer Seth Markman, who oversees ESPN's NFL studio shows. "It's
also no accident he played center for two NFL MVPs in Peyton Manning and Aaron
Rodgers."
Saturday spent 14 years in the league as a
center, with all but one coming with the Indianapolis Colts (1999-2011); he
played his final season with the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He was named to six
Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts.
