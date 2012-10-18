ESPN Adds Jalen Rose, Bill Simmons to 'NBA Countdown'

ESPN has shuffled its roster for Kia NBA Countdown, adding network analyst Jalen Rose and Grantland editor-in-chief Bill Simmons to the pregame show.

The duo will join returning commentators Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Michael Wilbon. Simmons is most known for his weekly columns that run on ESPN's sports/pop-culture website, Grantland, while Rose has been an analyst for both the NBA and college basketball for the past few years. Chris Broussard will shift to a reporter role for ESPN's game coverage, while Jon Barry will now serve as a game analyst.

The new Kia NBA Countdown team will debut Nov. 2.

"The unique, diverse perspectives of our new commentator team fit perfectly with the show's free-flowing format," said Mark Gross, ESPN's senior VP and executive producer. "Bill brings a deep knowledge of the league past and present, an entertaining style and an ability to articulate his inventive thoughts from a fan's point of view. Jalen's lengthy playing experience and his strong, informed opinions will give fans great insight into how and why things happen on the court. They join a team that includes one of the greatest players of all time and one of our most versatile and engaging commentators."