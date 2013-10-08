ESPN Adds Doug Collins to 'NBA Countdown'

ESPN has added another former coach to its NBA coverage roster, inking a multiyear deal with Doug Collins on Tuesday.

Collins, who most recently coached the Philadelphia 76ers for the past three seasons, will replace Michael Wilbon on the network's pregame show NBA Countdown. ESPN said that Wilbon will still have a "significant presence" on the network's NBA coverage, including appearances on SportsCenter and other news and information programming. He will be on-site for the Conference Finals and NBA Finals.

"Doug Collins is a one of the most respected NBA voices and we're thrilled to have him join NBA Countdown. Collins brings a contemporary coaching perspective, which will enhance the diverse discussion on Countdown," said John Wildhack, ESPN's executive VP of production. "Additionally, Michael Wilbon will remain a leading authority for the NBA on ESPN while maintaining the flexibility to increase his in-studio appearances on our important Pardon The Interruption franchise."

NBA Countdown returns Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. with a one-hour show leading into the network's opening Friday doubleheader of Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers.